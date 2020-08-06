Thursday Afternoon Forecast At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for quite a warm day today as highs warm into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Thanks to our ample humidity, heat index values will make it “feel” like 100 degrees or greater, so please stay hydrated and cool today. A few showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening, but the majority of East Texas will remain dry. Our mostly dry and hot streak will continue into tomorrow as well as the weekend as afternoon temperatures look to range from 94 to 97 degrees with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower will be possible mainly in Deep East Texas, but widespread rain chances will not be likely. More heat and mostly dry weather to persist into the bulk of the next workweek. Morning temps remaining in the middle 70s and afternoon highs sitting firm in the middle 90s. Keep those water bottles handy and please take this heat seriously!