TxDOT’s augmented reality game warns of distracted driving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has launched a new augmented reality game that warns drivers of the dangers of distracted driving.
The game “Dart Those Distractions” is designed to increase awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Players will throw darts over a car windshield to hit balloons symbolizing driving distractions like eating, programming music or navigating and self-grooming.
“Every driver and every passenger can be impacted by distracted driving and one death is too many,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “We are doing all we can to make sure every Texan knows the dangers of driving distracted. Distracted driving crashes are preventable and we hope this new AR game will help drivers realize there are more dangers than just your cell phone in the car.”
TxDOT is promoting the “Heads Up” campaign and new AR game through social media, social influencers and digital advertising.
Around one in five crashes on Texas roads are caused by distracted driving, according to TxDOT.
