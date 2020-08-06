VIDEO: Lubbock health officials say cases down, but urge social distancing, mask use as students go back to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock health officials are reminding residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing as students head back to the classroom for the fall semester.
They recommend that anyone who gets tested for COVID-19 should self-isolate while they wait for results. There have been some cases where people resume normal activities and later find out they were positive.
The number of active cases has leveled off this week. Deaths and hospitalizations tend to lag behind those, but they expect those numbers to decrease as well.
Dr. Ron Cook is expecting an increase in cases as students return back to class and is concerned that students could bring the disease back home to vulnerable patients.
He recommends getting children washed up "really well. Scrub them down. Perhaps change clothes." Maybe even socially distance from high-risk people in the same household.
They say hospital capacity is still good. 151 of our active cases are school-age children.
Mayor Dan Pope expressed support for getting kids back in school, but reminded parents that they have other options if they're not ready. He said 7 out of 10 parents surveyed want to get their children back in the classroom.
Dr. Katherine Wells said the COVID-19 death figures include anyone who dies from COVID-19 complications. Pope said the prohibition on guests to nursing homes is expected to continue based on orders from the governor's office.
Dr. Cook admitted they are worried about the possibility of college students spreading the virus as they hold parties and social events. They're also concerned about the flu and urge everyone returning to get a flu shot.
Positive results from Texas Tech will count toward the total number of cases in Lubbock County.
On Tuesday, August 4, the City of Lubbock confirmed 99 new cases of Coronavirus, 128 recoveries and an additional death.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 5,751: 1,841 active, 3,831 listed as recovered and 79 deaths.
