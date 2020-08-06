With over 100 Nacogdoches County Jail inmates infected, battle to mitigate COVID-19 continues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The battle to mitigate COVID-19 continues, this time at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has infected more than 100 inmates. Sheriff Jason Bridges said with 15 staff members still out, he requested additional medical personnel from the state for help.
Bridges said they are working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
“On Monday, we sent off and got results back Tuesday. We identified 52 more inmates,” Bridges said. “We immediately separated them from the inmates that were not infected, so we have 102 in the jail. That is what we have identified so far. The majority of the inmates in the Nacogdoches County Jail have been tested, with an exception to those who refused based upon their personal decision.”
Bridges said 43 inmates were tested yesterday from the first round of testing in July and 35 came back negative.
“I requested more medical help, and I’m glad that we did because we do have a couple of nurses out that were affected by this,” Bridges said. “We have had two more nurses from the state come down and also two med techs come down to help with our nursing staff.”
Bridges said the additional help was needed and nursing assessments are conducted every day on all inmates.
“The positive about this is the worst-case scenario - that most of these symptoms that are present are mild to flu-like symptoms,” Bridges said. “That has been the worst-case scenario. And everybody seems to be on a healthy track from this.”
Bridges says no inmates have been hospitalized from COVID-19 at this time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.