First Alert: Hot and mainly dry this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The heat dome will be situated over Texas this weekend, leading to hotter and drier days returning to the Piney Woods.
With more sun and less rain, look for highs to climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s with lows in the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky for the foreseeable future.
By Sunday and early next week, a low-end, 20% rain chance will be in play due to the sea breeze front bringing in a few isolated showers from the Gulf of Mexico.
We will then bump up the rain chance to 30% by the middle of next week as the ridge of high-pressure retreats to the desert southwest United States, opening up the door for some slightly better rain chances to return to the Piney Woods during the afternoon hours.
Outside of any passing showers, it will be a typical, late summer forecast as it will be hot and muggy as we take you through the second week of August.
