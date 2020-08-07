Friday Afternoon Forecast At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another hot day as temperatures will climb into the middle 90s for highs, but heat index values will make it “feel like” 100 degrees or more. Spotty showers will be possible across portions of East Texas this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Our hot and dry streak will continue into Saturday, with morning temperatures starting out mild in the middle 70s before quickly climbing right back up into the middle 90s during the afternoon. More hot weather on Sunday, but a few isolated sea-breeze showers just might make it to extreme Deep East Texas before falling apart in the evening. Our typical summer pattern remains in place throughout the bulk of the next workweek with the forecast remaining fairly similar everyday. Mornings will begin in the middle 70s, temperatures will climb into the middle 90s in the afternoon, and rain chances will remain close to zero through Wednesday. Some scattered showers look to mix things up a bit on Thursday and Friday of next week, but at this time rain does not look like a guarantee for everyone.