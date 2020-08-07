Friday’s Weather: Hot and humid today

EAST TEXAS(KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. There is a very slight chance for a few isolated showers to pop up this afternoon, but most of East Texas will stay dry. It will be hot and more humid this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Humidity and temperatures continue to rise through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Most of East Texas will feel like the triple digits thanks to the rising humidity levels. Mostly sunny and dry weather continues through next week and that means temperatures will stay hot and humid for a while.