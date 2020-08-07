Joaquin ISD to begin with all-virtual learning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

August 7, 2020

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Joaquin ISD will be beginning fully remote learning under their asynchronous method after an employee on the junior high/high school campus tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the district, due to the guidelines of close contact issued by the Texas Education Agency, there were multiple employees (that have no symptoms) required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Due to the number of employees affected, the district will begin fully remote learning on Monday, Aug. 10.

The district said the remote learning method does not affect any student participation in UIL events, practices and/or extracurricular activities at this time.

