Lemon impossible pie by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This lemon-y pie is incredibly easy to make: you simply place the ingredients in a blender, give them a whirl, and then pour into a pie pan to bake.
Lemon Impossible Pie
Ingredients
2 cups milk
3/4 cup of sugar
1/2 cup Bisquick
1/4 cup butter, melted
4 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Toppings: Lemon slices and whipped cream for serving (optional)
Method:
Grease a deep dish pie plate or two shallow pie plates with cooking spray. Place pie plates on a cookie sheet.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Put all ingredients (except toppings) into the jar of a blender. Cover, and blend for 15 to 30 seconds.
Pour the batter into the prepared pie plate(s) on the cookie sheet, then place in hot oven for 50 to 55 minutes.
The pie will become golden-brown on top. Allow to cool for easiest cutting and serving. Top with lemon slices and whipped cream, or serve with vanilla ice cream on top.
Enjoy!
