Nacogdoches piano prodigy to compete in virtual festival in Philadelphia

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches pianist Antonio ‘Nio’ Ajero continues to refine his talent. The Nacogdoches High School junior will compete on Sunday virtually at the Philadelphia Young Pianists’ Academy Festival.
The competition attracts young people from around the world who have dreams of becoming a professional pianist.
Nio tells Donna McCollum about his accomplishment and how East Texas audiences play an important role.
Nio and other young performers can be viewed live on Facebook where you can find ballots too. Tune in live at 9 a.m. Sunday for Nio’s performance at www.facebook.com/pypafestival. Voting takes place between 8:30 and 9 p.m. It’s the only time votes count so set a reminder.
