Principal’s Rap Video Goes Viral

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A principal at an Alabama High School has figured out how to bring some humor to the pandemic as kids return to school.... but the message is still strong. Dr. Quentin Lee has orchestrated his own version of M.C. Hammer’s hit song, “You can’t touch this.”
Here’s a sample: “My, my, my Coronavirus hits me so hard, all the teachers say, ‘Oh my Lord.’ Covid is stressing me, all the updates from the CDC. Lysol can’t be found. I’ve looked all around this town. I’ve had no luck, and these are the things uh, you can’t touch!”
The video features Childersburg High School in Childersburg, Alabama. There are only 5 thousand people in that little town... but they are in the national spotlight now since this video on the school’s Facebook page has been viewed more than five million times.
Here’s the full song. Hope it makes you smile!
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.