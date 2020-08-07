San Augustine ISD opts to go all virtual for first 4 weeks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine ISD has decided that school will be all virtual learning for the first four weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
The school district posted a notice about the decision on its Facebook page Friday.
In a letter that was attached to the Facebook post, Dr. Virginia Liepman, San Augustine ISD’s superintendent, said the school district will start on Monday, Aug. 17, but it will be all virtual learning.
“With the safety of our students and staff at the forefront, and due to the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in our community, San Augustine ISD will begin ALL students in virtual education (Wolf Academy) on Monday, August 17, 2020,” Leipman wrote in the letter. “In other words, there will be no face-to-face instruction until further notice.”
Leipman went on to say that all students will continue virtual learning for at least the first four weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
“For those students selecting in-person learning (Wolf Nation), our goal is to resume in-person on Monday, September 14, 2020,” Leipman said in the letter. “However, SAISD will reassess the number of active cases at that time. This change does not affect students already enrolled in the virtual education (Wolf Academy).”
Leipman said if parents have further questions they may contact their children’s campus principals.
According to the letter, San Augustine ISD teachers and staff are supposed to report to their respective campuses or departments on Monday, Aug. 10.
