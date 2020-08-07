SFA football holds first practice despite uncertainty of 2020 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Despite the uncertainty that surrounds college football, the Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks returned to the field for its first fall practice.
It’s possible there will be no fall football in Nacogdoches. The Southland Conference is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss where they stand as a group. McNeese State and Lamar delayed the start of their fall camps. SFA Athletic leaders have remained optimistic about the fall season.
As it stands, the Lumberjacks are set to open the year on Sept. 12 at Southern Methodist University.
