UIL pushes up district cross country meets, limits teams at invitationals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Cross Country meets will look a lot different this year under new UIL guidelines.
The UIL is limiting invitational meets to just 8 teams and 10 members per team. Meets can only be for one level at a time and can be for boys and girls. In Lufkin the annual Coke Classic will host between 45-55 schools a year from middle school through high school varsity.
Lufkin ISD is having to change the event this year. According to Girls Athletic Coordinator Jerri Boyd the district said they will have the meet on one day for only varsity teams. The event will run from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. The district plans on running races all day with teams having specific arrive and departure times. They plan to have 5 races during the day for boys and 5 for girls to accommodate about 40 schools.
District meets are being pushed up and must be completed by October 31. District meets are allowed to have over eight teams if there are more than eight teams in the district. The regional meets will be November 9-10 with 3 conferences running on Monday and three conferences running on Tuesday.
The entire breakdown of the cross country rules for 2020 can be fond here.
