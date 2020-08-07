UIL pushes up district cross country meets, limits teams at invitationals

Lufkin ISD is having to change the event this year. According to Girls Athletic Coordinator Jerri Boyd the district said they will have the meet on one day for only varsity teams. The event will run from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. The district plans on running races all day with teams having specific arrive and departure times. They plan to have 5 races during the day for boys and 5 for girls to accommodate about 40 schools.