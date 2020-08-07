WATCH: American Cancer Society’s Jeff Fehlis discusses importance of getting HPV vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, a spokesman for the American Cancer Society spoke with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about how important it is for children to get their HPV vaccinations.
Jeff Fehlis, a spokesman for the American Cancer Society, said that one of the many things disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the summertime routine of getting children vaccinated before the school year starts. He said because of the coronavirus pandemic, health professionals have seen a sharp decline in the number of vaccinations for HPV and other illnesses.
“As parents around the country cancel well-child checkups to avoid coronavirus exposure, public health experts fear they are inadvertently sowing seeds of another health crisis,” a press release stated. “Immunizations are dropping at a dangerous rate, putting children at risk. PCC, a pediatric electronic health records company, gathered vaccine information from 1,000 independent pediatricians nationwide. They found that HPV vaccine rates were down by 73 percent in April across the country.”
Fehlis said Texas’ current number of vaccinations ranks 43rd out of 50 states.
In an effort to increase the vaccination numbers, the American Cancer Society has launched the Mission: HPV Cancer-Free Texas Campaign.
Fehlis explained that getting children vaccinated for HPV is cancer prevention. He said the vaccine can stop up to 90 percent of HPV-related cancers when it is given at the recommended ages.
