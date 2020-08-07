Whataburger rolls out massive food truck

(KLTV) - If there is one way to make a hard year a little better, it’s the announcement that one of Texas’ favorite restaurants has launched its first food truck to help celebrate its 70th year in business.
The truck, which is 36-feet long and features a full-sized kitchen, according to the company, was unveiled on Thursday at an event honoring teachers in San Antonio.
“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” said Rich Scheffler, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Whataburger. “And this truck is a showstopper.”
The truck truly is something to behold; the massive vehicle is outfitted in the chain’s trademark orange and white color scheme. It features the Flying Ws on its grill, and runs on a 30,000 watt generator.
“We have worked on the idea of a Food Truck for years,” Scheffler said. “But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill.”
In 2021, the truck will hit the road for a multi-state tour, with stops in Whataburger’s existing markets and cities, the company says. As the brand expands into new markets, the truck will be rolled out give new locations and fans a taste of the burgers that await them. Additionally, the company says the truck will be available to help during natural disasters and emergency events, where a hot Whataburger meal can help make a difference.
The truck was built by Cruising Kitchens in San Antonio; check out the following video to see how they did it:
