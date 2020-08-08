Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies this evening will be clear and sunny! Temperatures will be hot, staying in the 90s. If you have outdoor plans be sure you are staying hydrated! There is a low chance for rain late today, mainly for Deep East Texas. Overnight will be clear and dry with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with plenty of sunshine and upper 90s. Next week, seasonal weather will continue through Wednesday so be prepared for hot temps and sunny skies. Thursday and Friday a few clouds return as well as afternoon rain chances.