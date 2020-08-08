Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will be clear and sunny! Temperatures will be hot, making it into the upper 90s with heat index values near 103 degrees. If you have outdoor plans be sure you are staying hydrated! There is a low chance for rain this afternoon, mainly for Deep East Texas. Overnight will be clear and dry with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with plenty of sunshine and upper 90s. Next week, seasonal weather will continue through Wednesday so be prepared for hot temps and sunny skies. Thursday and Friday a few clouds return as well as afternoon rain chances.