Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the local newspaper Apple Daily, arrives a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Activists including Lai who organized the June 4th Tiananmen massacre memorial this year, which was banned by police because of anti-virus social distancing reasons, appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly. (Source: AP Photo/Kin Cheung)