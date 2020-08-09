How parents can prepare their students for changes at school

Terry also suggests practicing wearing them outside of school like for the duration of their favorite show on television or every time they’re in the car. Another way parents can help their younger students adjust is by making different facial expressions to show them what that looks like under a mask. “So much of their social learning and socialization comes from just reading facial cues and that’s really tough to do when you can’t see someone’s face,” says Keely Burks, a licensed professional counselor.