Paul Pewitt Brahmas

Notes: After making it to state last year, the Brahmas are ready to get back and win this time. It will not be easy. Heading into the season they are in a virtual tie for the title of the best Region III with Newton and district rival Daingerfield. What Pewitt has on their side is experience with over half of their starters coming back. New Head Coach Richard Strickland has a lot to live up to but has a team ready for the challenge.