Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have yet another hot and sunny day in store! Temperatures this afternoon are expected to warm into the upper 90s with heat index values close to 105 degrees. If you are planning on spending time outside today, be sure you are staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade. Rain chances today are very low, but a stray showers cannot be ruled out. Overnight will be clear and temps will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be very similar days with sunny skies and upper 90s expected. One or two clouds will start to move in on Wednesday afternoon and we could see a few showers. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday afternoon but temperatures will stay in the upper 90s. Next weekend is looking clear, hot, and sunny!