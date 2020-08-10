East Texas church starts Sunday school classes again

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Schools all over are welcoming students back, and one East Texas church has been welcoming back students for Sunday school for just over a month.
At Southside Baptist Church in Lufkin, families are slowly returning to services and Sunday school. Their children’s minister said their staff has been busy planning the return since early June.
“Basically I started just trying to decide what was necessary, what was not necessary, what was helpful, what was not helpful. Going through, kind of what other people were starting to do,” said Dawn Curry, children’s minister.
For the younger students, each one receives their own box of supplies.
“We sanitize all of those boxes at the end of class and all of that,” Curry said. “And then making sure we started small classes so that they can spread out a little bit more.”
Curry said the adult, youth, and preteen classes all enter through a separate door to go upstairs. Students sanitize their hands and can have their temperatures taken.
For the younger kids, extra careful procedures are in place.
“They will have their temperatures taken, they will hand sanitize, they will have their own supply boxes that have their name on them, and they take those into the downstairs,” Curry said. “We don’t allow adults into the downstairs right now just because we want to keep it really, really clean down there for all the kids that are coming in.”
Curry said it has been going well and the students are happy to be back.
“They need this community and when the kids were getting back together they were like, ‘oh my goodness, I’m so missing my friends,‘” Curry said. “They just need each other and then on top of all of that, they need that time where they can be in God’s word and study together, and grow together in the lord.”
Curry said they are short on teachers because some are in the medical field, but they have been able to manage because they still have fewer families coming for Sunday school.
