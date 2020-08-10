East Texas schools to receive $1.1m in federal grants for higher education

WASHINGTON (KLTV) -Several schools in East Texas will receive a total of $1,085,651 in federal grants to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their postsecondary educations.
Tyler Junior College is slated to receive $274,262.00 and grants for Kilgore Junior College District total $274,396.00 and Sam Houston State University will receive $536,993.00.
The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years. Student Support Services projects also may provide grant aid to current SSS participants who are receiving Federal Pell Grants.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.