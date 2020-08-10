First Alert: Remaining hot and humid with slim rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The summer doldrums are here to stay as it will be hot, humid, and mainly dry this week.
Rain chances will be slim and not all that promising this week as the heat dome will have a notable impact on our daily weather.
Thankfully, it will not be sitting directly overhead, which should keep us out of the excessive heat, but it will still be plenty hot and humid as daytime highs top out in the middle-to-upper 90′s with morning lows in the middle 70′s.
An upper level disturbance rotating around the ridge may sneak in a few showers or isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, but the odds of rain will only come in at 30%.
With the heat dome retreating to the desert southwest later this week and this next weekend, the sea breeze will try to get going, bringing a few residents a few cooling showers, but the odds of getting wet will only be at 20%.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.