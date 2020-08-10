Lubbock girl with cerebral palsy holds shoe drive to obtain a service dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old young Amherst woman is collecting shoes to help others and also to help her obtain a service dog. Ceci Schroeder started the shoe drive.
“All I have to do is collect 100 bags of shoes, which each contain 25 pairs of shoes. In total, it would be 2,500 pairs of shoes,” said Schroeder.
Schroeder partnered with FundsToOrgs.Com to raise money to buy a service dog.
“I was born with cerebral palsy. And it’s a neurological condition,” said Schroeder. “There are different kinds of cerebral palsy. I have one of the mild mildest cases. I can still I can speak and talk and walk.”
Schroeder is a senior in high school and says a service dog will help her in many ways.
“I have a wheelchair and a posterior Walker,” explained Schroeder, “what the service dog would do is he would keep me balanced, so it’s not as easy to fall for me. But also, when and if I fell, the dog would be trained to make a noise and alert someone.”
Schroeder’s shoe drive officially starts on August 19th and her goal is to raise around $3,500 to help her buy and train her service dog. Schroeder and her family are already collecting new and gently worn shoes, in any sizes.
Drop off Locations/bins:
- 2735 Genoa Ave. Unit 4D, Lubbock 79407
- Animal Care Clinic, 5407-C 4th street, Lubbock
- Shallowater Animal Clinic 703 Ave F, Shallowater
- Lamb County Veterinary Hospital 2000 E Delano, Littlefield
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.