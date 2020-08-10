Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Two words, HOT and SUNNY! This afternoon temperatures are expected to make it into the upper 90s with heat index values ranging between 103-107 degrees. Stay Hydrated! Skies will stay mostly sunny all day and we will be clear over night. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar days with upper 90s and plenty of sunshine expected. As we near the end of the work week, temperatures will continue to be unseasonably warm, near 100 degrees with no rain in sight. The weekend will be clear, sunny, and hot!