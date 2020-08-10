Nacogdoches ISD completes work on $3.3 million transportation center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The first construction project of the 2018 Nacogdoches ISD bond election is complete: a $3.36 million transportation center.
The transportation center sits west of Nacogdoches High School and adjacent to the Dragon Stadium. Much of the original building was retained, but it was reconfigured and renovated to create much-needed office space and a large meeting area for our bus drivers and transportation staff.
New areas were added on for transportation staff offices and a large meeting room for drivers, and the garage area was expanded to accommodate six full-size buses at one time. The large roll-up doors at each end can be closed while the buses are inside, and the work area is now climate-controlled.
Transportation Director Stacy Lampkin spoke with Donna McCollum about why the project is so significant to the district.
