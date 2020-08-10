Tyler Coin Show implements COVID-19 precautions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 12th annual Tyler Coin Show opened its doors Friday at Harvey Convention Center.
COVID-19 precautions and restrictions were seen throughout the venue to ensure the safety of vendors and patrons.
KLTV’s Dante Nunez explains how this year is different due to the pandemic and what visitors can expect.
Hand sanitizer, masks, and social distancing signs were prevalent across the Harvey Convention center as patrons and vendors bought and sold collectible items. President of the Tyler Coin Club, Lane Brunner, explains the significance of the event.
“This is also one of the first shows in East Texas in the last several months so it’s fairly exciting for the dealers to be here because it’s one of the first times to be able to interact with collectors in person.”
Richard Laster, a vendor from the DFW metroplex area, says after much debate he felt the precautions were enough to participate.
“A little apprehensive, I talked myself into coming and out of coming several times over the last few months with all of the things in place. It’s a good thing.”
As the pandemic continues, signs across some tables ask spectators to sanitize their hands before touching coins as a safeguard.
“Also it was ensuring that we have the safety precautions in place, we have all the appropriate signage, we have a waiver that the city has asked everyone to sign when they come to recognize all the precautions that need to be in place,” Brunner said.
Laster says he appreciates the emphasis on keeping everyone safe
“This is the first time I’ve gotten out in a big way beyond my own little bubble in quite a while and that care to keep us all safe and healthy is appreciated.”
40 vendors are participating in this year’s event.
This event is free and open to the public Friday, August 7, from 12 pm-5 pm and Saturday, August 8, from 9 am-5 pm.
