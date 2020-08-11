Angelina County voters to decide on unit-road system in November

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - This morning the Angelina County Commissioners Court passed the Order of Election and Special Election for the county’s November 3, 2020, general election. The ballot will include a proposition that will give voters the opportunity to vote for or against the optional county road system.
Bob Flournoy and about 100 other concerned citizens have spent the last few months collecting signatures to have this proposition added to the ballot. The required amount of signatures was 2,671. In total, the group was able to collect 3,463 and of those, 3,223 signatures qualified.
The unit-road system would require the court to create a county road department. Within the department, there would be a road engineer or supervisor to be the manager, instead of the current four independent precincts responsible for all matters related to county roads.
Voters will be voting for or against the unit road system. Flournoy said he hopes to continue having discussions with those for and against it, so people can learn more and be able to vote with proper knowledge.
