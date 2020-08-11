BBB to shred documents for free in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - From the Better Business Bureau:
Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas (BBB) in partnership with Kelly Community Federal Credit Union, Ark-La-Tex Shredding & The City of Jacksonville, will be hosting their annual “Shred Day” on August 15th, from 9:00 AM until noon at the Norman Activity Center (526 East Commerce St). This is the second year the event has been held in Jacksonville.
The services are provided FREE and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Organizers request that attendees bring their documents in plastic bags. Cardboard boxes will not be accepted.
“We want to give businesses and people the opportunity to safely discard any documents that contain personal information,” said Coleman Swierc, Communications Manager for BBB serving Central East Texas. “This is a quick and easy way to make sure your information is not compromised and we are so happy to offer the services to consumers and businesses in and around the Jacksonville area.”
Last year’s Jacksonville Shred Day saw more than 120 vehicles and nearly 8,000 pounds destroyed.
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. Volunteers will be using recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the event.
BBB Serving Central East Texas is part of an expansive network of BBBs across North America that collaborate to produce Secure Your ID Day events. The program is a BBB-branded identity theft, fraud prevention and educational initiative that features on-site document destruction and distribution of identity protection tips and resources to local communities.
For more information about the events, contact BBB at 903-581-5704 or by going to bbb.org.
