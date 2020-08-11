First Alert: Any cooling showers will be hard to find the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Rain chances will be slim and not all that promising this week as the heat dome will have a notable impact on our daily weather.
Thankfully, it will not be sitting directly overhead, which should keep us out of the excessive heat, but it will still be plenty hot and humid as daytime highs top out in the upper 90′s with morning lows in the middle 70′s for the foreseeable future.
An upper level disturbance rotating around the outer periphery of the ridge may sneak in a few showers or isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, but the odds of rain will only come in at 20%.
Rain chances will be less than 20% from Thursday through Sunday as we do not see the sea breeze getting overly active in the days ahead.
With the heat dome retreating to the desert southwest by this weekend and early next week, however, we are looking at a notable shift in our weather pattern, one that may send an August cold front our way about a week from now.
That frontal passage would bring us slightly better rain chances followed by some drier air and a drop in our humidity levels for next week. This sounds very advertising, but we will just have to wait and see if models continue to pick up on this pattern change in the next few days before it becomes a distinct reality.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.