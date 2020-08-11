Major gas leak in Diboll prompts evacuations in several neighborhoods

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Police and fire officials are evacuating some residents of Diboll due to a major gas leak.
According to a Facebook post from the Diboll Police Department, residents on Arrington and all adjoining streets are currently being evacuated due to the gas leak. The department said the Deer Trace area is also being evacuated at this time.
The post said residents need to leave that area immediately and avoid travel in that area. The Diboll Civic Center is open now for for evacuees that have no other place to go. They ask people to tell anyone they may know in that area to leave immediately. City personnel will be going door to door.
