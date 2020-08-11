$25.9 million grant to improve safety, reliability of bus systems in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Federal Transit Administration will award $25.9 million in funding to improve the safety and reliability of bus systems in Texas and enhance mobility for transit orders.
The Texas Department of Transportation will receive $10.2 million to construct two rural transit facilities, including Panhandle Community Services rural maintenance and administrative facility in Amarillo and Rolling Plains Management Corporation’s operations and administrative center in Crowell.
These new transit facilities will improve service and reliability for residents in these Texas communities.
The funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.
“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus system.”
The demands for FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program far exceeded available funds, as FTA received 282 applications totaling approximately $1.8 billion in funding requests, from 51 states and territories.
Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.
