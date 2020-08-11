Overton ISD school board votes to approve laptop, Wi-Fi hotspot purchases

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - During its meeting Monday night, the Overton ISD school board voted to purchase 140 Chromebooks and 35 hotspots from the Texas Education Agency’s Operation Connectivity program.
According to the board meeting summary, the cost for the Chromebooks and hot spots is not allowed to exceed $20,250.
The Chromebooks and hotspots will be delivered to the school district within 10 to 16 weeks, according to the summary.
On a related note, six elementary teachers and six middle school teachers will be receiving new Promethean Touch Panels for their classrooms. The teachers will also get instruction on the most effective ways to use the devices.
Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen DuBose said the Promethean Touch Panel devices are next generation of the smart boards that have become ubiquitous to many East Texas classrooms in recent years. Teachers can write on the boards with their fingers, or they can project on them from their computers.
“They’re very interactive,” DuBose said.
To assist with distance learning, Overton ISD will be installing 10 new Wi-Fi access points “so the common parking areas, the gyms, and the home side of the football field will be able to connect to the internet.”
During the meeting, DuBose also updated the Overton ISD board on the district’s re-opening plan. Overton ISD students will start the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 18.
“The plan is well thought out and the input from so many different people and groups helped us formulate a document that will guide us through the beginning of the year and beyond,” DuBose said during the meeting. “While we can’t anticipate every possible scenario that could occur, the document does a good job of explaining our plans to lessen the impact of the virus if it should make an appearance on campus.”
DuBose told the school board that having students in grade-level “pods” will help confine to as small an area as possible within the district.
Later in the meeting, DuBose and the campus principals went over the district’s Asynchronous Learning Plan with the school board. The plan is designed to allow students who are accessing instruction at home to continue learning at the same pace and depth as those who are in the classroom physically.
“Internet connectivity is important for off-site learners and the district will benefit from the Wi-Fi access points that have been installed so students who choose to do remote learning can drive onto campus and download their assignments and turn in the completed ones,” the summary stated.
DuBose also told he Overton ISD board that UIL activities like athletics, band, and cheerleading will continue as long as the UIL governing body allows and students are meeting all the guidelines for health and safety.
“All district volleyball tickets must be purchased online,” the summary stated. “The schools in the district voted to use electronic tickets to lessen the crowds waiting to get into the gyms.”
According to the summary, the school district has not decided on a vendor to sell the tickets.
Overton ISD will not be hosting any public pep rallies until the COVID-19 threat has improved, DuBose told the school board.
“I don’t think it is in the best interest of our students to take all of the precautions on campus to provide a safe environment and limit the potential spread of the virus and then open the campus up to the general public once per week,” DuBose said.
Because of the staffing limitations and health protocols, students will not be allowed on campus until 7:30 a.m., and the expectation is that they will leave as soon possible at the end of the day, the summary stated.
The school district’s bus routes will be adjusted so that students will arrive at the appointed time.
On a related note, visitors will not be allowed on any Overton ISD campus without a specific appointment set before their arrival.
“It is important that we know who is on campus and when as well as where a guest may go, so we can monitor closely the potential contact with students and employees,” DuBose told the school board.
