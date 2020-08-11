Police seeking 2 masked men in Lufkin armed robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Lufkin Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store armed with a long gun.
At 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to Big’s at 2215 E. Denman Avenue, (on U.S. 69 south outside the loop), for a robbery that had just occurred.
When officers arrived on the scene, the clerk told them that a masked man entered the store with a long gun and told him to get in the bathroom. He said a second masked man then ran into the store and grabbed a bank deposit bag from behind the counter. The man removed an undisclosed amount of money from the bag before telling him again to get in the bathroom, according to the clerk.
A short time later, the clerk said he heard the doorbell sound, meaning they had left the store. He saw a gray, four-door car leave the parking lot, inbound on Denman Avenue. The clerk was not injured in the incident.
The clerk said he believed the man with the gun could have been white based on his hands but that he may have been wearing gloves. He could not give a clothing description on that suspect. The clerk described the man who took the money as wearing a full face covering like a ski mask and black clothing.
Due to technical difficulties with the store surveillance system, the surveillance video is not yet available. We are working with the store manager to collect the video and will release it as soon as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
