SFA President on sports: ‘Things do not look good’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The College football season this fall is on thin ice as major conferences begin to make moves to the spring.
At the FCS level the SFA Lumberjacks have pushed forward with fall camps for football, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s soccer all while Southland Conference leaders are making tough decisions.
The Southland Athletic directors met Tuesday afternoon ,with presidents set to meet on Wednesday. The conference is one of the last hold outs at the FCS level to want to play fall sports, with the majority canceling or moving to the spring.
“The big question is what is going to happen with fall sports,” Gordon said. “All I can say is we don’t know for sure but things do not look good. I have a conference call with the conference tomorrow and we should know more about that.”
