THSCA releases survey results of COVID-19 in high school athletic programs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas High School Coaches Association is hoping a small survey is an indicator of a larger trend in Texas when it comes to student athletes and COVID-19.
According to THSCA President Elect and Longview ISD Athletic Director John King, the COVID-19 surveys were sent out to the members of the THSCA and asked to be turned in the first full week of August. The organization received 244 surveys back that accounted for over 65,000 student athletes with 278 cases being reported.
There are over 1,200 districts in Texas so the survey is a small sample size but could shed light on how the state as a whole is doing. The UIL has put in place strict protocols which include all students wearing mask when entering and leaving the faculties. All students must have their temperature taken and documented. All guest must go through the same standards. Some schools have expanded the protocols to require athletes wear the masks while practicing.
