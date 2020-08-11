Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures today will make it to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and skies will be mostly sunny. Heat Index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees so stay hydrated especially if you are spending time outside. We have a low rain chance late this evening for our northern counties. Enjoy the shower if you see it because it should give you a little cool off. Overnight we will drop to the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday through Friday similar conditions are expected each day with mostly sunny skies and scorching temperatures, in the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine will follow us into the weekend and mid 90s move in. A cold front will pass through on Monday morning and should being a little rain along with it.