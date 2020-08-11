‘A very dire situation’: Hotel rep on downturn in business brought on by COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Hotel and Lodging Association (THLA) is monitoring the difficult downturn in business brought on by the COVID-19.
Scott Joslove, a representative with the THLA, was the guest speaker of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders Conference Call on Tuesday. Joslove said in his 20 years in the business, he’s never seen such dire impacts.
Yet, the industry is reacting by innovative policies designed to protect not only guests but employees.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum shares some of what Joslove had to say about the hotel and lodging industry.
