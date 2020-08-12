Diboll Ladyjacks volleyball team has season opener delayed by gas leak

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After a successful 2019 campaign that saw the Diboll Ladyjacks mak it to the second round of the playoffs, the team as back Tuesday night and looking to pick up where they left off.
One problem, a major gas leak would cause the high school to be evacuated before their season opening match against Hamshire-Fannett could get under way.
“When I first pulled up the football players were on the field practicing,” Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker said. “I talked to one of the coaches and explained the circumstances. You could smell the strong odor of gas. He said he had been smelling that for a little bit. The school did a great job, Chief Garza contacted everyone at the school and got the school evacuated. He did a good job there. "
The ladies were anxious and excited the volleyball season got a little more attention this year. Volleyball games this week will be the first University Interscholastic League competitions to take place since March when the UIL suspended all 2020 spring sports.
“It puts pressure on us to follow through with all the regulations that we put through,” Diboll head coach Jeremy Stewart said. “I think as long as we do that nothing should be a problem. We just need to make sure we are diligent.”
Diboll will now open their season on the road at Little Cypress Mauriceville on August 14.
