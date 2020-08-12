Diboll Lumberjacks have a simple goal but a hard route to that goal

DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - The Diboll Lumberjacks last year lost to a tough Cameron Yoe team in the second round of the playoffs. They fail short of their goal.
That goal is the same goal this year.
“Win our last game,” Jeremiah Gums said. “That simple”
The playoff loss was the only loss for the Lumberjacks last year. There season included a big win against 4A state ranked Jasper in non-district play. The team lost some good skill players in Herbert Gums and D’aris McMillan. But the team has a good group of new leaders stepping up and young talent that had their fair share of playing time last year.
“We are going to get after it up front,” head coach Blake Morrison said. “We are going to play good defense. We are going to do what we need to do. We got some talented running backs, receivers and our offensive line could be bigger this year. If we get some people step up we could be a contender.”
Diboll will have to contend as usual with Crockett for a district title but could get a challenge from an up and coming Coldspring squad.
“We are going to hit hard and play hard,” Logan Dodge said. “Our offense is going to be good. Our defense is going to be better.”
Diboll is set to open the season August 28 at home against Madisonville.
