First Alert: Hot and muggy with very little relief in sight through this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The heat is on and so are the heat advisories. Most of our area is under a Heat Advisory through Thursday evening as heat indices are expected to top out between 105-110 degrees in the afternoon hours.
Rain chances will be slim and not all that promising this week as the heat dome will keep us hot and mainly dry in the days ahead.
This will lead to building heat as daytime highs top out in the upper 90′s, with a few areas possibly seeing triple digits on their thermometers. It should be noted that we have yet to officially hit the century mark this summer, but that streak may be in jeopardy as we transition toward the end of the week and this weekend.
Rain chances will be less than 20% from Thursday through Sunday as the better rain and storm chances look to remain east of East Texas, also known as Louisiana.
We do have a glimmer of hope, however, in that it does appear we will be in store for a notable weather pattern shift by early next week, one that will send an August cold front our way next Monday.
That frontal passage would bring us slightly better rain chances followed by some drier air and a drop in our humidity levels for next week. This sounds very advertising, but we will just have to wait and see if models continue to pick up on this pattern change in the next few days before it becomes a distinct reality.
