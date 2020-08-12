Group raising money to keep SFA art center from closing due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friends of the visual arts have stepped in to keep an art gallery owned and operated by Stephen F. Austin State University in downtown Nacogdoches from closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university chose to close the Cole Art Center due to budget cuts. The gallery will stay open, however, the staff may lose their jobs as early as Sept. 30 if the group of volunteers can’t raise money to keep staff on board.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Dr. John Handley, director of SFA’s art galleries, about the decision and what it means to the community of Nacogdoches, SFA, and the East Texas area.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.