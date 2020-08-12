Jerry Jones reconsidering stance on kneeling during anthem; ‘I will have grace’

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones said he will “have grace” in reconsidering his team’s stance on kneeling during the national anthem.
“We’ve had very, very sensitive times,” Jones said. “I don’t need to share that we’re also involved in a very other sensitive time with the challenge and the war we’re literally on with the virus. These are very sensitive times. I have nothing to prove as far as where I’m standing with the flag and where the Cowboys stand. I have nothing to prove regarding my players, and our support of our players. What I do want to show, and what I want all of us to be apart of, is a word called “grace.” Grace. Not only grace in our actions, but grace in our understanding where they’re coming from.”
Jones delivered the remarks during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
In previous statements, Jones has been adamant about his players standing during the anthem.
“I want our players to understand the perception and where they’re coming from regarding the flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. And I want our fans to understand and better do because of all of what’s going on the last few months. And I want them to understand where our players are coming from there. And they do not feel like, the ones that want to basically do that – kneel -- they do not feel like they’re dishonoring the flag. I’m going to have Grace. I’ve had Grace. Many of you have written and criticized me for having too much Grace and understanding regarding our players – and I probably have. But I’m going to have Grace regarding the people who are sensitive about our flag. Somewhere in between there in the weeks as we get together with our team, as we discuss with the team, somewhere in between there is how we’re going to handle it.”
