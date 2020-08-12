NRG Stadium backs out of hosting annual Battle of the Pineywoods for 2020 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If college football proceeds in the fall for SFA and Sam Houston the annual Battle of the Pineywoods will need to find a new home.
Lone Star Sports and Entertainment, which facilitates the event for NRG Stadium with the Houston Texans announced that the stadium would not host the 2020 event. The event had been held in Houston since 2010. SFA won that game but had not won since 2011.
Southland Conference leaders are set to meet Wednesday at 4 pm to discuss the future of football. The SFA administration has been vocal about moving forward with fall football.
“I am looking forward to playing in the fall and I hope Sam Houston is wanting to play in the fall but that is to be determined on their campus,” SFA Head Coach Colby Carthel said. “If we are the Battle of the Pineywoods will proceed and we may have to pick a neutral site like Crockett High School some eveining in October but we will find a place to play.”
The game is set to take place on October 3.
