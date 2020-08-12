Residents of Diboll neighborhoods allowed back in homes following major gas leak

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Residents of several Diboll neighborhoods are back in their homes after a major gas leak prompted an evacuation Tuesday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the Diboll Police Department, residents on Arrington and all adjoining streets were evacuated due to the gas leak. The department said the Deer Trace area was also evacuated.
The post said residents needed to leave that area immediately and avoid travel in that area.
Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that the gas line rupture had been repaired and all roads were clear and back open in the area.
