Texas Panhandle law enforcement honor fallen Virginia police officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle law enforcement spent the morning honoring a fallen Virginia police officer.
They helped transport a Memorial Blue Line Honor Flag that commemorated Virginia Police Officer Katherine Thyne who made the ultimate sacrifice and was killed in the line of duty on January 23, 2020.
The flag made its way from Pendleton, Oregon to the North precinct of the Newport News, Virginia Police Department.
Honor guard officers from Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Amarillo Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial this morning, August 12, 2020 to accept the Flag.
Officers from area agencies signed the flag and is now currently on its journey to Newport News, Virginia.
