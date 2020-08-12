Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue to be possible for the eastern half of East Texas through this afternoon. Moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning should be expected if you happen to catch a storm today. Our central and western counties wont be so lucky today, as temperatures are expected to climb into the middle to upper 90s once again this afternoon with heat index values making temps feel as hot as 106 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is in effect for western portions of East Texas through 7 PM tomorrow evening. Rain chances diminish this evening and skies look to remain mostly dry through the rest of the week. Afternoon highs look to remain in the upper 90s through Sunday with a few hot spots reaching that nasty 100 degree mark. Thankfully a cold front will dip south into East Texas on Monday and will help out our temperatures a bit, with highs falling back down into the lower to middle 90s for the first half of the next work week. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday as the cold front steadily advances south through East Texas.