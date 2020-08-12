Wednesday’s Weather: Partly sunny skies with a few spotty showers possible

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Spotty showers are expected today for our northern and central counties today. It looks like for the morning hours, the rain should stay isolated to the I-30 corridor but later in the day a few more showers are possible further south. This rain won’t wash anything out, but be aware that a passing shower or isolated thundershower is possible. As of now, we have a very low risk for any severe weather. Not everyone will see rain today, and if you don’t, your sky will be partly sunny and temps will be HOT in the upper 90s. Overnight should be clear and dry with lows in the upper 70s. For the rest of the workweek, be prepared for mostly sunny skies and upper 90s. The weekend is looking beautiful! Plenty of sunshine is expected with unseasonably warm temperatures. A cold front will pass through our area on Monday morning bringing with it cloudy skies and off and on showers. Similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday.